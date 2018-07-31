Takeda posts weakest first-quarter profit in three years

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T) on Tuesday reported that its operating profit halved from the year-ago quarter, when the drugmaker had booked gains from asset sales.

FILE PHOTO: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's logo is seen at its new headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

Operating profit came in at 98.9 billion yen ($889.3 million) for the quarter ended June, its weakest first quarter result in three years.

Many of Takeda’s top-performing drugs posted stronger sales, but the company is facing a weak late-stage pipeline. To plug the gap, the company agreed in May to acquire London-listed Shire (SHP.L) for $62 billion dollars.

The deal, which is expected to close in the first half of 2019, will increase Takeda’s pipeline of Phase III programs to 10 from three and turn it into one of the world’s largest drugmakers.

In the first quarter bowel disease drug Entyvio sales hit 61.3 billion yen, up 34 percent on a year earlier. Multiple myeloma drug Ninlaro sales were 14 billion yen, up 40 percent.

The company is bracing for lower sales of blockbuster blood cancer drug Velcade, which lost market exclusivity in the United States last year. Sales of the drug were down 13 percent in the first quarter.

Takeda has recently reported a slew of potentially positive pipeline news.

Last week, the company said its targeted lung cancer drug Alunbrig demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival of patients.

The interim results from a Phase 3 trial could lead to expansion of the drug’s use against rivals Xalkori from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N), and Alecensa from Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4519.T), a unit of Roche Holding AG (ROG.S).

Earlier this month Takeda said Ninlaro improved survival when used as a maintenance therapy for cancer patients following stem cell transplants.

Other upcoming readouts awaited by analysts include Takeda’s next generation Dengue vaccine and a vaccine for the Norovirus.

Takeda maintained its full-year operating profit forecast of 201 billion yen.