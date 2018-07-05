Japan's Takeda to sell Osaka headquarters, could raise 60 billion yen: Nikkei

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T) is selling its Osaka headquarters amid concerns over its finances due to its $62 billion deal to buy London-listed Shire Plc (SHP.L), the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's logo is seen at its new headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A buyer could be decided as early as this year, Nikkei said, citing unnamed sources, with the sale of the headquarters and surrounding buildings expected to raise 60 billion yen ($542.30 million).

A Takeda spokesman declined to comment.

Takeda, which was founded in Osaka in 1781, opened its new global headquarters in Tokyo this week.

Chief Executive Christophe Weber has said the company is committed to keeping its headquarters in Japan after the merger with Shire.