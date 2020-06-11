UK's TalkTalk posts 9.7% growth in core earnings, maintains dividend

FILE PHOTO: A woman speaks on her phone as she passes a branded logo outside the Talktalk headquarters in London, Britain May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - British broadband company TalkTalk (TALK.L) reported a 9.7% rise in full-year core earnings to 260 million pounds ($329 million), driven by growth in its fibre customer base, and said it was in robust financial position, allowing it to maintain its dividend.

It said that while uncertainties of COVID-19 meant it would not be providing formal guidance, based on current trends it expected to deliver stable headline core earnings year on year, after assuming about a 15 million pound cost due to the impact of the pandemic.