Tallgrass Energy receives take-private offer from Blackstone

A pumping station owned by Tallgrass Energy is pictured in Guernsey, Wyoming, U.S. on January 17, 2017. REUTERS/David Gaffen

(Reuters) - Midstream energy firm Tallgrass Energy said on Tuesday it had received an offer from Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, its partners and affiliates to acquire the shares in Tallgrass that they do not already own.

These shareholders, which together already own about a 44.2% stake in Tallgrass, have made a non-binding preliminary proposal to acquire the remaining stake at $19.50 per Class A share, Tallgrass said.

Tallgrass said its board intends to form a committee consisting of independent directors to consider the proposal.