Tallgrass Energy accepts sweetened buyout deal from Blackstone

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. energy pipeline operator Tallgrass Energy (TGE.N) said on Tuesday it accepted a sweetened offer from a Blackstone-led (BX.N) group to acquire the shares they do not already own.
The deal values the company at about $6.3 billion and comes after Tallgrass shareholders called for private-equity firm Blackstone to increase its original offer of $19.50 a share.
The latest offer pushed Tallgrass shares up 20% in pre-market trading to $22.12.
The original take-private offer triggered a dispute with investors over a provision that gave Tallgrass executives a premium of about 30% for their shares. That dispute caused a drop in Tallgrass’s market value and led former CEO David Dehaemers to criticize institutional shareholders for driving down the value of the company.
Blackstone’s offer of $22.45 per Class A share represented a premium of 22.7% to the company’s last close on Monday, and sweetened from its August $19.50-a-share take-private offer.
The deal brings together Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, affiliates of Spain’s Enagas SA (ENAG.MC), GIC, NPS and USS, a group that already owns nearly 44% of Tallgrass’s Class A and Class B shares.
Tallgrass had set up a Conflicts Committee on its board to evaluate the original offer. The committee has unanimously approved the sweetened offer, Tallgrass said on Tuesday.
Blackstone Infrastructure will fund the transaction with about $3 billion in equity and the remainder with debt, Tallgrass said.
In a separate statement, Spanish firm Enagas said it has agreed to invest $836 million in the U.S. natural gas and crude pipeline operator as part of a takeover involving other investors.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc and Credit Suisse Securities are the financial advisers to Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, while Evercore Group acted as the financial adviser to Tallgrass.
Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru, Nathan Allen in Madrid and Gary McWilliams in Houston; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Chizu Nomiyama