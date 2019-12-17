Tallgrass Energy accepts sweetened buyout deal from Blackstone

HOUSTON (Reuters) - U.S. energy pipeline operator Tallgrass Energy (TGE.N) said on Tuesday it accepted a sweetened offer from a Blackstone-led (BX.N) group to acquire the shares they do not already own.

The deal values the company at about $6.3 billion and comes after Tallgrass shareholders called for private-equity firm Blackstone to increase its original offer of $19.50 a share.

The latest offer pushed Tallgrass shares up 20% in pre-market trading to $22.12.

The original take-private offer triggered a dispute with investors over a provision that gave Tallgrass executives a premium of about 30% for their shares. That dispute caused a drop in Tallgrass’s market value and led former CEO David Dehaemers to criticize institutional shareholders for driving down the value of the company.

Blackstone’s offer of $22.45 per Class A share represented a premium of 22.7% to the company’s last close on Monday, and sweetened from its August $19.50-a-share take-private offer.

The deal brings together Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, affiliates of Spain’s Enagas SA (ENAG.MC), GIC, NPS and USS, a group that already owns nearly 44% of Tallgrass’s Class A and Class B shares.

Tallgrass had set up a Conflicts Committee on its board to evaluate the original offer. The committee has unanimously approved the sweetened offer, Tallgrass said on Tuesday.

Blackstone Infrastructure will fund the transaction with about $3 billion in equity and the remainder with debt, Tallgrass said.

In a separate statement, Spanish firm Enagas said it has agreed to invest $836 million in the U.S. natural gas and crude pipeline operator as part of a takeover involving other investors.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc and Credit Suisse Securities are the financial advisers to Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, while Evercore Group acted as the financial adviser to Tallgrass.