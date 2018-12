An interior of a pumping station owned by Tallgrass Energy is pictured in Guernsey, Wyoming, U.S. on January 17, 2017. Picture taken on January 17, 2017. REUTERS/David Gaffen

(Reuters) - An investor group that includes Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners is in talks to buy oil and gas operator Tallgrass Energy LP, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

A final deal hasn’t been reached and negotiations may fall apart, the report said.

Both Tallgrass and Stonepeak did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.