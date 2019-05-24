Tallgrass Energy places temporary embargo for Iron Horse Pipeline

(Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy LP on Friday said it was providing a notice of temporary embargo of deliveries for its Tallgrass Iron Horse Pipeline due to extensive flooding on the Cimarron River in Oklahoma.

The notice comes after the pipeline owner placed a temporary embargo of deliveries for its Pony Express Pipeline on Thursday.

The Iron Horse pipeline is a joint venture between Tallgrass Energy and Silver Creek Midstream to transport crude oil from Powder River Basin to the Guernsey, Wyoming.

Operations would restore service once safe operations can resume, the company said.