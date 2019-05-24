Tallgrass embargoes deliveries of shut Pony Express pipeline segment

(Reuters) - Tallgrass Energy LP on Thursday said that it had shut down the south end of its Pony Express pipeline system due to flooding, and provided notice of a temporary embargo of deliveries.

Extensive flooding on the Cimarron River in Oklahoma required the company to temporarily embargo all movements into destinations located near Cushing, Oklahoma, the company said.

The Pony Express pipeline has a capacity of 320,000 barrels per day. The pipeline starts in Guernsey, Wyoming, and flows southeast to Cushing , according to the company’s website.

“We will restart operations as soon as the weather permits,” the company spokesperson said.

A relentless barrage of violent weather has hit the central United States, including tornadoes in southwestern Missouri that devastated the state capital and heavy rains that prompted flooding in Oklahoma. The weather has resulted in three deaths, according to local media.

“It looks to stay quite wet over the next week across the central portion of the country,” said meteorologist Mark Chenard of the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.