September 22, 2018 / 8:36 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Search for Tanzania ferry disaster survivors goes on as toll tops 160

Jackson, Njehia

1 Min Read

UKARA, Tanzania (Reuters) - Divers were on Saturday searching for survivors in the sunken wreck of an overcrowded ferry that capsized on Lake Victoria, Tanzania, as an official said the death toll from Thursday’s disaster had risen to 161.

Rescue workers are seen at the scene where a ferry overturned in Lake Victoria, Tanzania September 21, 2018, in this still image taken from video. Reuters TV/via REUTERS - RC16AD388250

Four navy divers went inside the MV Nyerere early on Saturday after hearing sounds that suggested signs of life.

Their initial search failed to locate survivors, while bodies continued to float to the surface around the vessel.

State broadcaster TBC said the number of dead stood at 161, citing John Mongella, commissioner for the Mwanza region where the disaster occurred.

The ferry sank on Thursday evening just a few meters from the dock on Ukerewe, the lake’s biggest island. Initial estimates suggested there were more than 300 people on board.

On Friday President John Magufuli ordered the arrest of those responsible for the sinking.

Additional reporting by Nuzulack Dausen; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
