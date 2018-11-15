Denmark withholds Tanzania aid money over human rights, homophobia concerns

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Tanzania’s second-biggest donor Denmark will withhold a large part of the aid money it pays to the country amid concerns over human rights and “unacceptable homophobic comments” made by a government official, the Danish development minister told parliament on Wednesday.

“I am very worried about the negative development in Tanzania. Latest the completely unacceptable homophobic statements from a commissioner,” Minister for Development Cooperation Ulla Tornaes said on Twitter.

Reuters was not able to reach Tanzanian government officials for immediate comment.