Firefighters try to contain fire on Mount Kilimanjaro

A view of the fire's glow on Mount Kilimanjaro seen from Moshi, Tanzania October 11, 2020 in this image taken from social media. Instagram @jaysadventure_kilimanjaro via REUTERS

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Tanzanian firefighters were battling on Monday to contain a fire that broke out on Sunday on Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain, the National Parks service (TANAPA) said.

“The fire is still going on and firefighters from TANAPA, other government institutions and locals are continuing with the efforts to contain it,” said Pascal Shelutete, a TANAPA official.

He did not provide more details.

On Sunday, TANAPA tweeted a blurred photo of what it said was a fire burning on the mountain.

Kilimanjaro rises to nearly 6,000 metres (20,000 feet) above sea level. Around 50,000 tourists climb it every year.