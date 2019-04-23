Landslide kills three in Tanzania, several injured

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - A landslide triggered by rains killed at least three people at a mine in the northern Tanzanian town of Arusha on Tuesday and left several people injured, a senior police official said.

Two people were pulled out alive after boulders and earth loosened by rain trapped workers at a quarry for construction material on the outskirts of the tourist town.

“Three people died in this incident, but we managed to rescue two people who were rushed to hospital for emergency medical attention,” Arusha regional police commander Jonathan Shana told journalists.