Tanzania president orders ministry to suspend granting of mining licenses

FILE PHOTO: Tanzania's President John Magufuli addresses a news conference during his official visit to Nairobi, Kenya October 31, 2016.

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - The Tanzanian president has ordered the mining ministry to suspend the granting of new licenses, a statement from State House said on Tuesday, the latest twist in an ongoing row between the government and mining companies.

"President Magufuli has ordered the Ministry of Energy and Minerals to suspend the issuance of new special mining licenses and renewal of expired licenses," the president's office said in a statement.