Tanzania president orders ministry to suspend granting of mining licenses

1 Min Read
DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - The Tanzanian president has ordered the mining ministry to suspend the granting of new licenses, a statement from State House said on Tuesday, the latest twist in an ongoing row between the government and mining companies.
"President Magufuli has ordered the Ministry of Energy and Minerals to suspend the issuance of new special mining licenses and renewal of expired licenses," the president's office said in a statement.
Reporting by Fumbuka Ng'wanakilala; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Hugh Lawson