Tanzania appoints new mining minister: official

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) - Tanzania appointed a new mining minister on Tuesday, an official from the president’s office announced on state TV, in the latest change in a sector roiled by government intervention.

John Kijazi’s announcement of Dotto Biteko’s appointment follows a prolonged spat between the government and gold producer Acacia over a $190 billion tax bill, which has effectively shuttered the company’s operations in the East African nation.

Biteko has served as deputy mining minister since January 2018.

The government has said that it wants mining companies to list on the local stock exchange to give Tanzanians a chance to share their profits.

The share prices of many listed foreign mining firms have tumbled, following government intervention in the sector.