FILE PHOTO: Tapestry Inc. logo and trading information are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc (TPR.N) said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Victor Luis would leave the company after nearly 13 years at the helm.

Tapestry Chairman Jide Zeitlin will take over the CEO role, the company said in a statement.