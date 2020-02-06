February 6, 2020 / 12:16 PM / a few seconds ago

Coach owner Tapestry cuts full-year profit forecast on hit from coronavirus

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc (TPR.N) cut its annual profit forecast on Thursday, warning of a sales hit of up to $250 million due to the coronavirus outbreak in China, where it has closed a majority of its stores.

Tapestry forecast fiscal 2020 earnings of about $2.15 to $2.25 per share, compared to its previous outlook of $2.57 per share.

Net sales rose to $1.82 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 28, from $1.80 billion a year earlier, marginally beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.81 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below