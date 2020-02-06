Coach owner Tapestry cuts profit forecast on coronavirus hit

(Reuters) - Coach handbag maker Tapestry Inc (TPR.N) cut its annual profit forecast on Thursday, citing an up to $250 million hit to sales from the coronavirus outbreak that has forced it to close a majority of its stores in mainland China.

Tapestry is the latest in a growing list of companies, including Michael Kors (CPRI.N) and Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N), that have shuttered stores in China following the outbreak that has killed more than 500 people.

Second-half financial results could be hit by about $200 million to $250 million in sales and 35 cents to 45 cents in earnings per share, Chief Executive Officer Jide Zeitlin said.

“If the situation further deteriorates, or the outbreak affects demand outside of the country, this impact could be worse.”

Tapestry cut its fiscal 2020 earnings forecast to about $2.15 to $2.25 per share, compared with its previous outlook of $2.57 per share.

However, the New York-based fashion house beat holiday-quarter expectations, spurred by strong demand for its luxury Coach brand handbags.

Net sales rose to $1.82 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 28, from $1.80 billion a year earlier, marginally beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.81 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding certain items, Tapestry earned $1.10 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of 99 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of Tapestry were marginally higher in premarket trading.