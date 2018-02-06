Strong sales of Coach handbags help Tapestry beat estimates, shares rise

(Reuters) - Tapestry Inc (TPR.N) reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its profit outlook for the full year on Tuesday, driven by strong demand for its Coach handbags and Stuart Weitzman shoes, sending its shares up 7 percent.

The company is benefiting from its transformation into a multi-brand fashion house, particularly after its acquisition of New York-based Kate Spade last year.

The deal helped it tap into millennials who are attracted to Kate Spade’s quirky tote bags and satchels. Since buying the smaller rival, Tapestry has been pulling inventories at department stores and cutting back on online flash sales.

That led to a 7 percent fall in comparable store sales at the Kate Spade unit. The drop, however, was smaller than the 8.84 percent expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The mainstay Coach business remained strong, with same-store sales rising 3 percent due to higher online sales and demand for its new bags in North America. Analyst had projected a 1.83 percent rise in sales at the unit.

The company said it now expects diluted earnings per share in the range of $2.52 to $2.60, compared with its previous forecast of $2.35-$2.40.

Overall revenue rose to $1.79 billion in the second quarter ended Dec. 30, topping the average analyst estimate of $1.77 billion.

The company recorded a one-time charge of $194 million in the latest quarter that resulted in a decline in net income to $63.2 million from $199.7 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, Tapestry earned $1.07 per share, beating the average estimate of 89 cents for the quarter.

Gross profit margin fell to 66 percent from 68.58 percent a year earlier.