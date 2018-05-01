FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 11:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kate Spade sales miss weighs on Tapestry results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Handbag maker Tapestry Inc (TPR.N) beat expectations for quarterly profit and sales on Tuesday, but sales at its Kate Spade business missed estimates, driving shares as much as 7 percent lower.

Handbags are pictured through a window of a Coach store in Pasadena, California, January 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS) - GM1EB1R12UA01

Kate Spade, bought by Tapestry last year, posted a 9 percent decline in same-store sales - much bigger than analysts’ projection of a 7.24 percent fall, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Coach sales, however, rose nearly 6 percent to $969 million and global comparable store sales rose 3 percent as the company pulls inventory from department stores and cuts back on flash sales to retain brand exclusivity.

    Excluding one-time items, the fashion house reported a profit of 54 cents in the latest quarter, beating estimates by 4 cents.

    The company, which also makes Stuart Weitzman shoes, said net income rose to $140.3 million, or 48 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $122.2 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Net sales rose to $1.32 billion from $995.2 million.

    Reporting by Nivedita Balu and Jaslein Mahil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
