Abu Dhabi's TAQA expected to sell $1.5 billion in bonds: document

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s TAQA is expected to sell $1.5 billion in two-tranche bonds and tightened guidance after receiving $5 billion in orders, roughly split between the portions, a document showed on Tuesday.

Guidance was tightened to 85-90 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST) for a seven-year tranche and 3.45% plus or minus 5 bps for a 30-year Formosa portion, according to the document from one of the banks on the deal, which is expected to launch later on Tuesday.