FILE PHOTO: People exit a Target store in Azusa, California U.S. November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Target Corp on Saturday said it was working on a problem that prevented customers in the United States from paying for their purchases.

Media reports said the problem had hit Target stores across the country.

The retailer tweeted bit.ly/2WKO1HY that it was troubleshooting the issue and would provide an update soon.

Target did not give any reason for the outage and was not immediately reachable for comment.