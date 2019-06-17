Target says payments vendor faces glitch; registers back online

FILE PHOTO: Employees work at a Target store at St. Albert, Alberta, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dan Riedlhuber/Files

(Reuters) - Target Corp on Sunday said it was unable to process select card payments at some stores for nearly 90 minutes due to a vendor-related issue – the second consecutive outage faced by the retailer in a week.

Target said its payments vendor NCR experienced an issue at one of its data centers on Sunday afternoon, which affected the retailer’s stores.

The incident was not related to Saturday’s glitch, the company said in an emailed statement, adding that the issue has now been resolved and payments are going through.

The company had faced an outage on Saturday due to an “internal technology issue” which stopped customers in the United States from paying for in-store purchases.

The issue was not a security-related issue and no payment information was compromised at any time, the retailer added.

A defect in a network device in June 2014 also caused problems with Target’s payment processing systems, according to media reports.