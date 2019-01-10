Business News
Target's holiday season comparable sales up 5.7 percent

FILE PHOTO: A Target shopping cart is seen in front of a store logo in Azusa, California U.S. November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Retailer Target Corp (TGT.N) said on Thursday comparable sales grew 5.7 percent for the last two months of the year on the back of a strong holiday selling season that was driven by strong online sales and customer visits.

The company’s comparable sales had grown 3.4 percent in the November-December period last year. Target reaffirmed its full-year forecast on Thursday as well.

Target said Chief Financial Officer Cathy Smith plans to retire and would continue in her role until a successor is named.

