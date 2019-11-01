Business News
November 1, 2019 / 6:22 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

South Africa's Taste Holdings plans to exit food business, sells Starbucks

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Starbucks logo is reflected on a window at the shop in Rosebank, South Africa, November 27, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Taste Holdings (TASJ.J) said on Friday it had sold its Starbucks business for 7 million rand ($464,200) and was also considering selling others in its food business, including Domino’s Pizza, as part of a new plan to become a luxury retail group.

The company said in a statement that it could not secure the capital required to fund its previous strategy aimed at bringing Starbucks and Domino’s to break-even.

Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
