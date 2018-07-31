FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 11:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Tata Motors reports first quarter loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - India’s Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) reported on Tuesday a loss for the three months through June, hurt by higher raw material costs.

It said it made a net loss of 19.02 billion rupees ($277 million), compared with a profit of 31.82 billion rupees in the same quarter a year ago.

Changes to the way JLR’s pension payments are calculated had resulted in a one-time gain of 36.09 billion rupees last year.

Total expenses during April-June rose about 17 percent to 698.90 billion rupees.

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton

