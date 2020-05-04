Tate & Lyle sugar volumes hit as out-of-home entertainment takes a backseat

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tate & Lyle compagny is seen on their building of the European Innovation Centre in Villeneuve d'Ascq, France, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle (TATE.L) on Monday said U.S. demand for its sugars and syrups used by restaurants, cinemas and other public facilities fell in April as thousands of businesses remained closed by coronavirus lockdowns.

The company said “bulk sweetener” volume was 26% lower, but demand for ingredients used in packaged food was higher as consumers stocked up on items during the pandemic. Volume for its industrial starch also fell 9%.

Tate & Lyle expects to report results slightly ahead of its forecast for the year ended March 31, as it was not significantly hit by the pandemic in March.