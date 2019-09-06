Business News
September 6, 2019 / 1:49 PM / a few seconds ago

UK's Tate & Lyle to hike prices of some products in North America

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Tate & Lyle compagny is seen on their building of the European Innovation Centre in Villeneuve d'Ascq, France, September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

(Reuters) - British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle Plc (TATE.L) said on Friday it would increase price at its food and beverage unit in North America from Oct.1, blaming a rise in production costs.

The company, which traces its roots back to a sugar business in 1859, said it would raise the prices of its specialty food starches, fibers, specialty and high intensity sweeteners among others by 12%.

Tate & Lyle in May forecast broadly flat to low-single digit growth in earnings per share for 2020, with progress limited by lower profit from sucralose products and market challenges in primary products consisting of high-volume sweeteners, industrial starches and fermentation products.

Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

