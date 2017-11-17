FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia regulator gives nod to Tabcorp's $4.7 billion takeover of Tatts
Sections
Featured
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Zimbabwe
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
Business
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
November 17, 2017 / 12:35 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia regulator gives nod to Tabcorp's $4.7 billion takeover of Tatts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - An Australian tribunal said on Friday that it would let Tabcorp Holdings Ltd (TAH.AX) buy lotto giant Tatts Group Ltd (TTS.AX) for A$6.15 billion ($4.66 billion), after an antitrust regulator raised concerns about the deal.

The Australian Competition Tribunal (ACT), affiliated with the Federal Court, said Tabcorp, the country’s biggest horse race betting house, must divest its Odyssey Gaming business in Queensland to complete the deal.

The merger, if it were to go through, will likely result in public benefits, it added.

The deal was cleared in June by the ACT, but antitrust regulator the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) appealed the decision.

Tabcorp and Tatts took the unusual step of applying to the ACT after the ACCC raised concerns about the deal.

The ACCC then sought a review saying it believed the ACT had misused certain tests to determine if the deal would hurt competition, and that it had given inappropriate weightings to data about the effects of the takeover.

The shares of Tabcorp and Tatts, which have tried to merge thrice since 2006 in the face of rising competition from online rivals like Britain’s William Hill (WMH.L) and Paddy Power (PPB.I), were halted from trading on Friday.

ACCC, in a separate statement, said it would consider the tribunal’s reasons for the decision when they are published on Nov. 22.

Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.