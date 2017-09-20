Australia's Tabcorp to stick with investor meeting date for Tatts merger

(Reuters) - Betting Firm Tabcorp Holdings (TAH.AX) said on Thursday it expected to stick to its October 18 date for a shareholder meeting to vote on its acquisition of lottery business Tatts Group (TTS.AX), despite a court decision blocking the deal.
The A$6.15 billion ($4.93 billion) deal was cleared in June by the Australian Competition Tribunal but the antitrust regulator appealed the decision and won on Wednesday.
The deal announced a year ago now faces further delays.
($1 = 1.2469 Australian dollars)
