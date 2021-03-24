Tauber Oil's VP of oil marketing joins Hartree Partners

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tauber Oil Co’s vice president of crude oil marketing, Robert Goldsworthy, has left the firm to join Hartree Partners, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Goldsworthy, a former crude trader with Chevron Corp for over 12 years, will predominantly trade physical crude oil at Hartree, the sources said.

Hartree Partners is a global energy and commodities firm privately held by its management and Oaktree Capital Management LP.

Hartree and Tauber could not immediately be reached for comment.