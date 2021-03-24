Tauber Oil's VP of oil marketing joins Hartree Partners

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tauber Oil Co’s vice president of crude oil marketing, Robert Goldsworthy, has left the firm to join Hartree Partners, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
Goldsworthy, a former crude trader with Chevron Corp for over 12 years, will predominantly trade physical crude oil at Hartree, the sources said.
Hartree Partners is a global energy and commodities firm privately held by its management and Oaktree Capital Management LP.
Hartree and Tauber could not immediately be reached for comment.
Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Richard Chang
