FILE PHOTO: Shoppers ascend and descend escalators at the King of Prussia Mall, owned by Simon Property Group, United State's largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 8, 2018. Picture taken December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

(Reuters) - Simon Property Group Inc (SPG.N), the biggest U.S. mall operator, said on Wednesday it would terminate its $3.6 billion deal to buy Taubman Centers Inc (TCO.N) due to the damage done by the coronavirus pandemic to its rival’s business.

Simon Property said that COVID-19 caused an adverse impact on Taubman’s business, leading it to breach the covenants in the merger agreement.