U.S. FDA approves TB Alliance's treatment for drug-resistant tuberculosis

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved TB Alliance’s treatment for drug-resistant tuberculosis as part of a three-drug combination regimen called BPaL, the not-for-profit said on Wednesday.

The decision comes two months after a panel of advisers to the FDA voted 14-4 in favor of the drug, pretomanid, in combination with linezolid and Johnson & Johnson’s bedaquiline for multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) and extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis (XDR-TB).

