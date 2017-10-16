Facebook buys teen app tbh

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc (FB.O) has acquired tbh, an app popular among teens, as the world’s largest social network looks to attract more users.

FILE PHOTO: Facebook logo is seen at a start-up companies gathering at Paris' Station F in Paris, France on January 17, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/File Photo

The app, an acronym for “To be Honest”, allows users to anonymously answer multiple choice questions about friends, who then receive the poll results as compliments.

Over 5 million people have downloaded the app and sent over a billion messages in the past few weeks, tbh said on Monday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.