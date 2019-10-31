Marketlink crude pipeline rates cut after Keystone North Dakota leak: sources

NEW YORK (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp’s (TRP.TO) Marketlink crude oil pipeline was operating at reduced rates due to supply disruptions, three sources said on Thursday, after Keystone pipeline shut following a more than 9,000-barrel leak in Walsh County, North Dakota.

The Marketlink pipeline has a capacity of 750,000 barrels per day (bpd) and flows south from Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude futures, to Nederland, Texas.

Marketlink is connected to the 590,000-bpd Keystone oil pipeline system, a key transporter of Canadian crude from northern Alberta to refineries in the U.S. Midwest.

TC energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

About 9,120 barrels of oil were estimated to have been spilled from Keystone crude pipeline near the city of Edinburg, North Dakota, state officials said. The leak was discovered on Tuesday night and affected a wetland, the officials said.

“The initial guesses on a pipeline leak of this magnitude are 7-10 days (of repairs) which will reduce flows into Cushing by about 3-3.5 million barrels of heavy crude and some synthetic crude,” said Scott Shelton, a broker at ICAP in Durham.

Flows on the Marketlink line were decreased to near 304,000 bpd from about 620,000 bpd, market intelligence firm Genscape said late on Wednesday.

The disruption on Marketlink pressured U.S. crude futures time spreads Clc1-Clc2, that typically reflect supply and demand in Cushing, traders and brokers said.

Trading in Canadian crude markets were muted on Thursday morning, dealers said.

The Keystone outage will likely lead to a reduction of supplies at Cushing, which would be offset partially by Marketlink flows slowing, said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

Crude grades such as Magellan East Houston WTC-MRS and Mars Sour WTC-MRS could strengthen as the U.S. Gulf Coast market looks for replacement barrels, Lipow said.

“If we assume that a significant amount of Keystone barrels were actually Western Canadian select-type barrels, it might be difficult to replace that quality barrel on a prompt basis and you might see refiners turning to lower-sulfur lighter barrels to extent they can,” Lipow said.

Inventories at Cushing rose by nearly 1.5 million barrels between Friday, Oct. 25 and Tuesday, Oct. 29, dealers said, citing Genscape.