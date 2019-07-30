Commodities
July 30, 2019 / 9:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

TC Energy to sell stakes in three natural gas-fired power plants for $2.18 billion

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pipeline company TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) said on Tuesday it would sell stakes in three Ontario natural gas-fired power plants to a unit of Ontario Power Generation Inc for about C$2.87 billion ($2.18 billion).

The sale, which is expected to close late-2019, includes the 683-megawatt Halton Hills power plant, the 900-megawatt Napanee generating station that is nearing completion and TC Energy’s 50% stake in the 550-megawatt Portlands Energy Centre.

Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below