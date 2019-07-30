TC Energy to sell stakes in three natural gas-fired power plants for $2.18 billion

(Reuters) - Pipeline company TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) said on Tuesday it would sell stakes in three Ontario natural gas-fired power plants to a unit of Ontario Power Generation Inc for about C$2.87 billion ($2.18 billion).

The sale, which is expected to close late-2019, includes the 683-megawatt Halton Hills power plant, the 900-megawatt Napanee generating station that is nearing completion and TC Energy’s 50% stake in the 550-megawatt Portlands Energy Centre.