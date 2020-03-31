TC Energy Keystone XL pipeline moves forward after Alberta commits $1.1 billion, shares rise

TORONTO (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp on Tuesday said it would forge ahead with its $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline with financial backing from the oil-rich province of Alberta, pushing the long-delayed project closer to fruition amid a global oil market collapse that has seen prices hit 18-year lows.

Alberta’s investment in the project shows how Canadian governments are stepping up financial support for the country’s beleaguered energy industry despite the crash in oil prices and growing climate-change concerns.

Alberta said it would invest $1.1 billion in Keystone XL and back TC Energy’s $4.2 billion credit facility for the project.

The Canadian government has also pledged financial relief for the sector to weather this month’s price plunge.

“There’s more risks associated with bringing these projects online and that means it’s harder to find capital that will provide backing for them,” said ARC Energy Research Institute vice president Jackie Forrest.

Alberta, home of the world’s third-largest oil reserves, has struggled for years as congested pipelines weakened prices and forced the provincial government to curtail production.

Producers have cut spending to cope with the Saudi-Russia oil price war and the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

Imperial Oil Ltd on Tuesday said it would halt share repurchases and reduce 2020 spending by a third.

Keystone XL, which would carry 830,000 barrels per day of crude from Alberta to the U.S. Midwest, has been delayed for more than a decade by opposition from landowners, environmental groups and tribes.

TC Energy shares were up 5.3% in afternoon trading.

Alberta said pipeline construction could start as soon as this week. “We cannot wait for the end of the pandemic and the global recession to act,” Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said.

The support would cover construction costs through the end of 2020, TC Energy said, with the balance funded through a $2.7 billion investment by the company.

Environmental groups decried the provincial backing for the project, which still faces legal challenges.

“This $1 billion gift to TC Energy from the Alberta government in the midst of a worldwide pandemic is an environmental disgrace that can only contribute to another global catastrophe,” said Jared Margolis, senior attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity.

TC Energy expects to buy the Alberta government’s stake once the project enters service in 2023.

Shares in Canadian oil sands producers rose, also helped by higher oil prices. Canadian Natural Resources gained nearly 20% while Suncor Energy Inc rose 16%.

($1 = 1.4116 Canadian dollars)