TC Energy's Marketlink oil pipeline restarted after storm Imelda

NEW YORK (Reuters) - TC Energy Corp’s Marketlink oil pipeline, from Cushing, Oklahoma, to Nederland, Texas, was restarted on Friday after it was shut down last week due to Tropical Storm Imelda, a company spokesman said on Monday.

“We safely brought the system back online and have resumed deliveries,” company spokesman Terry Cunha said in an email.

Dangerous flash floods inundated parts of southeastern Texas last week as Tropical Depression Imelda dumped heavy rain over the region, rivaling the inundation from 2017’s Hurricane Harvey.