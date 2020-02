FILE PHOTO: First Nations members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory block train tracks servicing Via Rail, as part of a protest against British Columbia's Coastal GasLink pipeline, in Tyendinaga, Ontario, Canada February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Alex Filipe/File Photo

(Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Tuesday it would be forced to shut down significant parts of its Canadian rail network unless blockades on its rail lines are removed.

The blockades ensued from demonstrations by protesters who are opposed to the construction of the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline.