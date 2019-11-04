TC Energy says about 4,300 barrels of oil recovered from Keystone leak

(Reuters) - About 4,300 barrels of oil have been recovered from TC Energy Corp’s Keystone pipeline leak in Walsh County, North Dakota, the company said on Monday.

“Preliminary work to expose and extract the damaged section of pipe has begun and is expected to be complete by the end of the week,” the company said in a statement, adding “about 200 round-the-clock personnel focused on clean-up and remediation activities.”

The 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone pipeline was shut last week after a drop in pressure was detected and was estimated to have spilled more-than 9,000 barrels of oil.