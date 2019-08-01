TC Energy profit beats on increased Keystone volumes

(Reuters) - TC Energy Corp (TRP.TO) beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher volumes of crude shipped on its Keystone Pipeline System, and on increased demand for its natural gas and oil pipelines in the United States.

TC Energy, formerly Trans Canada, said earnings from its liquids pipelines rose about 39% to C$542 million ($410 million) in the second quarter, and earnings from U.S. natural gas pipelines rose about 23% to C$663 million.

The pipeline builder has been working to expand the Keystone network to boost export capacity from the oil-rich province of Alberta to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries, but continues to face opposition from environmentalists and tribal groups worried about oil spills and global warming.

The Calgary-based company’s net income attributable to shareholders rose 43.3% to C$1.13 billion, or C$1.21 per share, in the quarter ended June 30.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned C$1 per share, 1 Canadian cent above the average analyst estimate, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose to C$3.37 billion from C$3.20 billion.