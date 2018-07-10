India's TCS first-quarter profit rises 24 percent, beats estimates

(Reuters) - India’s biggest software services exporter, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, posted a better-than-expected rise of about 24 percent in first-quarter net profit, helped by strong growth in its banking, financial services and insurance division.

FILE PHOTO: Logos of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are displayed at the venue of the annual general meeting of the software services provider in Mumbai, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/File Photo

The Mumbai-headquartered company posted a net profit of 73.40 billion rupees ($1.07 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with 59.45 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement here on Tuesday.

Analysts, on average, had expected a consolidated net profit of 69.83 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.