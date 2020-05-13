Russia's TCS Group says first-quarter net profit up 26% year-on-year, expects slower growth in 2020

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian lender TCS Group Holding (TCSq.L) said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit rose 26% year on year to 9 billion roubles ($122.56 million) and that it expected to remain profitable this year despite slower growth.

TCS, the parent company of Tinkoff Bank, added that it was withdrawing its 2020 guidance because of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and that it would not issue a new one for this year unless market conditions stabilised.