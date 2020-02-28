Business News
February 28, 2020 / 8:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov attends court hearings over tax: TCS

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov is attending court hearings initiated by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service to resolve potential tax issues, the TCS financial group which he founded said on Friday.

Tinkov is attending the hearings as a private individual and is confident the matter will be resolved swiftly, TCS said in a statement, adding that the case would not affect any of the group’s companies.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
