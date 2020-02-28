Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov attends court hearings over tax: TCS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov is attending court hearings initiated by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service to resolve potential tax issues, the TCS financial group which he founded said on Friday.
Tinkov is attending the hearings as a private individual and is confident the matter will be resolved swiftly, TCS said in a statement, adding that the case would not affect any of the group’s companies.
