Environment

TD Bank says will not finance oil and gas activities in the Arctic

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank on Monday said it will not provide project-specific financial services for oil and gas-related activities in the Arctic Circle as part of its plan to get to net-zero emissions by 2050.

The Arctic Circle “is warming significantly faster than the rest of our planet, which poses the risk of increased green-house gas releases and further warming, the bank said in a statement.

Reporting By Nichola Saminather

