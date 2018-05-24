FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 10:44 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Canada's TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Canada’s second-biggest lender by market value, on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings which were ahead of market expectations, benefiting from a strong performance at its domestic retail business.

FILE PHOTO: A Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

The bank said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, totaled C$1.62 in the quarter to March 31, compared with C$1.34 a year ago. Analysts had on average forecast earnings per share of C$1.50, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

    Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Edmund Blair

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
