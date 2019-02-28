Canada's TD, CIBC banks report profit below expectations

The Toronto-Dominion (TD) bank logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

TORONTO (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, two of Canada’s biggest lenders, on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Profit at TD, Canada’s second-biggest lender, was hurt by losses at its wholesale banking division, while CIBC, the country’s fifth-biggest lender, saw earnings decline in personal and small-business banking.

TD earned, excluding special items, C$1.57 per share, up from C$1.56 a year earlier, but lower than the C$1.72 expected by analysts according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income, excluding special items, was C$2.95 billion ($2.24 billion), in the quarter through Jan. 31, unchanged from a year ago.

The bank warned that due to challenging market conditions, it anticipates earnings in 2019 will be “closer to the low end” of its 7 percent to 10 percent targeted range.

CIBC earned C$3.01 per share in the quarter ended Jan. 31, excluding special items. That was down from C$3.18 a year earlier and short of the C$3.08 forecast by analysts.

Net income, excluding special items, fell by 5 percent to C$1.36 billion. That included a 4 percent decline in earnings at its personal and small-business banking division, where an increase in funds set aside to cover bad loans overshadowed sales growth.

Scotiabank, Canada’s third-biggest lender, reported lower-than-expected earnings on Tuesday, after it set aside more funds to cover bad loans.

Royal Bank of Canada, the country’s biggest lender, last week reported earnings in line with market forecasts.