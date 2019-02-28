Canada's TD, CIBC post lower-than-expected quarterly earnings

The Toronto-Dominion (TD) bank logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

TORONTO (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, two of Canada’s biggest lenders, on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings which fell short of market forecasts.

TD, Canada’s second-biggest lender, saw its earnings hurt by losses at its wholesale banking division while CIBC, the country’s fifth-biggest lender, saw earnings decline at its personal and small business banking business.

TD reported earnings per share, excluding special items, of C$1.57, up from C$1.56 the year before but lower than the C$1.72 expected by analysts according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

CIBC reported earnings per share, excluding special items, of C$3.01 for the quarter to Jan. 31. That was down from C$3.18 a year earlier and short of the C$3.08 forecast by analysts.

Scotiabank, Canada’s third-biggest lender, reported lower-than-expected earnings on Tuesday after it set aside more funds to cover bad loans.

Royal Bank of Canada, the country’s biggest lender, last week posted earnings that were in line with market forecasts.