Canadian lenders TD, CIBC hurt by weaker capital markets

TORONTO (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, two of Canada’s biggest lenders, reported first-quarter earnings on Thursday that fell short of analysts’ forecasts, hurt by weakness in their capital markets businesses.

The Toronto-Dominion (TD) bank logo is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Profit at TD, Canada’s second-biggest lender, was hurt by losses at its wholesale banking division while CIBC, the country’s fifth-biggest lender, saw earnings decline in personal and small-business banking as well as capital markets.

Global stock markets had declined during the period, amid investor concerns over rising interest rates, escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China and Britain’s exit from the European Union, among other factors.

TD earned, excluding special items, C$1.57 per share, up from C$1.56 a year earlier, but lower than the C$1.72 expected by analysts according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income, excluding special items, was C$2.95 billion ($2.24 billion), in the quarter through Jan. 31, unchanged from a year ago.

TD reported a net loss of C$17 million at its wholesale banking division, compared to net earnings of C$278 million in the same quarter a year earlier, which it said reflected lower trading revenue and higher costs.

The bank warned that, due to challenging market conditions, it anticipates earnings in 2019 will be “closer to the low end” of its 7 percent to 10 percent targeted range.

CIBC earned C$3.01 per share in the quarter ended Jan. 31, excluding special items. That was down from C$3.18 a year earlier and short of the C$3.08 forecast by analysts.

Net income, excluding special items, fell by 5 percent to C$1.36 billion. That included a 4 percent decline in earnings at its personal and small-business banking division to C$463 million, as an increase in funds set aside to cover bad loans overshadowed sales growth.

CIBC said net income at its capital markets division sank 38 percent to C$201 million, due to lower revenue and an increase in funds set aside to cover bad loans.

Over the past week, rivals Royal Bank of Canada, Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal have also reported declines in earnings from capital markets during the latest quarter.