November 30, 2017 / 11:46 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

TD Bank posts quarterly earnings below market forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) reported fourth-quarter results on Thursday which were below market expectations, affected by a decline in revenues at its investment banking business.

FILE PHOTO: A Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Canada’s second-biggest bank by market value said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to C$1.36 from C$1.22 a year ago. Analysts had on average expected earnings of C$1.39, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Net income, excluding one-off items, rose to C$2.6 billion from C$2.3 billion a year ago in the three months ended Oct. 31.

TD said revenue from its wholesale banking division fell by 6 percent to C$694 million, reflecting weaker capital markets activity.

Smaller rival Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter results which beat market expectations, helped by strong growth in its Canadian commercial banking and wealth management businesses.

Reporting by Matt ScuffhamEditing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
