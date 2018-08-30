Toronto-Dominion Bank third-quarter profit tops view, on lookout for deals

TORONTO (Reuters) - Toronto-Dominion Bank reported third-quarter profit which topped expectations, helped by a sharp rise in earnings from the United States, and said it is on the lookout for acquisitions.

FILE PHOTO: A Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) sign is seen outside of a branch in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Canada’s second biggest lender said earnings per share, excluding one-off items, rose to C$1.66 in the quarter ended July 31, from C$1.51 a year ago. Analysts, on average, estimated earnings of C$1.63, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income, excluding one-off items, rose to C$3.13 billion ($2.42 billion) from C$2.87 billion a year earlier.

TD’s core tier 1 capital ratio, a measure of its financial strength, was 11.7 percent at the end of July, the highest among Canada’s six biggest banks and up 70 basis points from a year ago.

Chief Financial Officer Riaz Ahmed said that gives the bank flexibility to invest in the business including making acquisitions.

“We’re always open to looking at acquisitions if they make sense from a strategic and financial point of view,” he said in an interview.

Ahmed said opportunities to expand on the U.S. East Coast would be attractive.

“Also, we have an excess of deposits in the United States that need to be invested and, therefore, good asset generating businesses would be attractive to us,” he added.

Net income, excluding one-time items, at the bank’s U.S. retail business rose by 29 percent to C$1.16 billion, benefiting from improved margins and tax changes.

Net income at the bank’s Canadian retail business grew by 7 percent to C$1.85 billion, reflecting improved margins and an increase in loans and deposits.

($1 = 1.2919 Canadian dollars)